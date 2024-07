ताइवान के सैन्य अभ्यास से पहले चीन की बड़ी घुसपैठ, 16 विमानों, 14 नेवी और 1 जहाज के साथ सीमा को घेरा

18 PLA aircraft and 14 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central, southwestern and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly. pic.twitter.com/ksZwgBBgoA— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) July 29, 2024