Taiwan: ताइवान के इर्द-गिर्द नजर आए चीनी नौसैनिक जहाज, अलर्ट जारी; रक्षा मंत्रालय ने जारी किया बयान

8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) May 21, 2024