Hindu Youth Lynched In Bangladesh: पुलिस के सामने हिंदू युवक को मारती रही भीड़, मस्जिद से किया मौत का एलान; VIDEO

A Hindu teenager Utsav Mondal was brutally beaten to death inside a police station in the Sonadanga Upazila of Khulna District



He was m0b-lynched in front of the Bangladeshi Army, who did nothing#SaveHindus #IslamicterrorinBangladesh #SaveBangladeshiHindus pic.twitter.com/WPWtb5PXcx— Vladimir Adityanath (@VladAdiReturns) September 5, 2024