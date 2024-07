श्रीलंका में हाथियों का तांडव...मातम में बदला उत्सव, भगदड़ में 13 लोग हुए घायल

A baby elephant that was traveling in the Esala Perahera of the historic Ruhunu Kataragama Maha Temple has died.

Last night, 10 people were injured in Kataragama when a wild elephant attacked during the Ruhunu Kataragama procession.