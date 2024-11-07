कुदरत का कहर या करिश्मा! सऊदी अरब के रेगिस्तान में बिछी बर्फ चादर, पिछले हफ्ते आई थी बाढ़
Saudi Arabian Desert Sees Snowfall For The First Time In History सऊदी अरब के अल-जौफ क्षेत्र में अचानक हुई बर्फबारी और कड़ाके की सर्दी ने लोगों को चौंका दिया है। लाल रेत पर बिछी बर्फ की सफेद चादर को देखकर पर्यटक अचंभित हैं। पिछले हफ्ते बारिश और ओलावृष्टि के बाद हुई इस घटना को कुछ लोग प्रकृति का करिश्मा तो कुछ इसे पर्यावरणीय बदलाव का संकेत मान रहे हैं।
सऊदी अरब में पिछले एक हफ्ते से मौसम का मिजाज बेहद बिगड़ा हुआ है और यहां के मौसम से बहुत अलग है। पिछले हफ्ते बुधवार (30 अक्टूबर) को अल-जौफ में भारी बारिश हुई। जमकर ओलावृष्टि हुई। इसके बाद यहां कुछ हिस्सों में बाढ़ आ गई।
Northern Saudi Arabia: Snow blankets the desert after heavy rains and hail. Just yesterday, winter transformed the mountainous landscape.🇸🇦
🤡Yes, this is normal. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have well-known weather modification programs. pic.twitter.com/ZoFQ3Gav92— Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) November 3, 2024
Capturing the blend of sand and hail, these photos from the Ha'il-Rafha road, taken on Saturday afternoon in 2024.
📸Hamad Al-Saloom. pic.twitter.com/UaGwKmKVQ3— Najdean Memoirs (@NajdiMemoirs) November 3, 2024
🏝❄️ Saudi Arabian desert covered in snow
This is the first time in history that the desert has been covered in snow, as temperatures there rarely drop to such levels.
A severe hail storm also raged there recently. pic.twitter.com/4wjSaaRMfo— Nurlan Mededov (@mededov_nurlan) November 3, 2024