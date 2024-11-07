Language
  • शहर चुनें
  • ई-पेपर
  • वेब स्टोरीज
  • वीडियो
  • Search
  • Menu
    • फोकस
    Move to Jagran APP

    कुदरत का कहर या करिश्मा! सऊदी अरब के रेगिस्तान में बिछी बर्फ चादर, पिछले हफ्ते आई थी बाढ़

    Saudi Arabian Desert Sees Snowfall For The First Time In History सऊदी अरब के अल-जौफ क्षेत्र में अचानक हुई बर्फबारी और कड़ाके की सर्दी ने लोगों को चौंका दिया है। लाल रेत पर बिछी बर्फ की सफेद चादर को देखकर पर्यटक अचंभित हैं। पिछले हफ्ते बारिश और ओलावृष्टि के बाद हुई इस घटना को कुछ लोग प्रकृति का करिश्मा तो कुछ इसे पर्यावरणीय बदलाव का संकेत मान रहे हैं।

    By Jagran News Edited By: Deepti Mishra Updated: Thu, 07 Nov 2024 04:21 PM (IST)
    Hero Image
    सऊदी अरब के रेगिस्तान में बर्फबारी: अल-जौफ में बर्फ से ढकी लाल रेत। फोटो सोशल मीडिया
    डिजिटल डेस्‍क, नई दिल्‍ली। गर्म तपती रेत के लिए मशहूर रेगिस्‍तान में अचानक तेज बारिश, ओलावृष्टि, कड़ाके की सर्दी और बर्फबारी, क्‍या आपने कभी यह कल्पना की है, नहीं! लेकिन यकीन करिए यह सच है। सऊदी अरब के एक रेगिस्तान में बिल्कुल ऐसा ही हुआ। यहां इस कदर बर्फबारी हुई कि लाल रेत पर्यटकों को सफेद चादर जैसा दिखाई दिया।

    सऊदी मीडिया के मुताबिक, सऊदी अरब के अल-जौफ के रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्र में बर्फबारी के चलते कड़ाके ठंड पड़ रही है। सऊदी अरब में इस तरह की मौसमी घटना पहली बार हुई है, जिसे कुछ लोग कुदरत का करिश्मा बता रहे हैं तो कुछ पर्यावरण विशेषज्ञ इस घटना को प्रकृति का कहर करार दे रहे हैं।

    सऊदी अरब में पिछले एक हफ्ते से मौसम का मिजाज बेहद बिगड़ा हुआ है और यहां के मौसम से बहुत अलग है। पिछले हफ्ते बुधवार (30 अक्टूबर) को अल-जौफ में भारी बारिश हुई। जमकर ओलावृष्टि हुई। इसके बाद यहां कुछ हिस्सों में बाढ़ आ गई।

    इसके एक हफ्ते बाद इस क्षेत्र में जमकर बर्फबारी हुई है। पूरा क्षेत्र पर सफेद चादर बिछ गई है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोग इसकी चर्चा कर रहे हैं। लोग यहां के फोटो और वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर कर रहे हैं।

    रेगिस्‍तान में बर्फबारी क्‍यों हुई?

    संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के मौसम विज्ञान केंद्र (NCM) की मानें तो इसका कारण अरब सागर से ओमान तक फैला लो प्रेशर सिस्टम है। लो प्रेशर होने की वजह से नमी से भरी हवाएं ऐसे इलाके में आ गईं, जहां आमतौर पर सूखा रहता है।

    यही कारण है कि सऊदी अरब और पड़ोसी देश संयुक्त अरब अमीरात (UAE) में बादल गरज रहे हैं, मूसलाधार बारिश हो रही है और जमकर बर्फबारी। यूएई की मौसम विभाग ने आगामी दिनों में पूरे अल-जौफ मूसलाधार बारिश की चेतावनी जारी की है।