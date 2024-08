'बंद करो ये जानलेवा खेल', नवान्न मार्च के खिलाफ पुलिस की कार्रवाई पर भड़के राज्यपाल आनंद बोस; ममता सरकार को सुनाई खरी-खरी

#WATCH | Kolkata: On 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' rally, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose says, "I would say disproportionate force and coercive power was used by the state in dealing with the situation, ignoring the Supreme Court's own pronouncements that the state power shall not be… pic.twitter.com/jwz88OIzOZ— ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2024