'आपने पंजाब का क्या हाल कर दिया…,नशे में झूमती युवती का वीडियो शेयर करते हुए भाजपा नेता ने मान सरकार पर साधा निशाना

This late night video of Amritsar of a young girl high under Drugs shows the failure of @AAPPunjab Govt! What have you done to Punjab, CM @bhagwantmann Ji?

You came to power promising elimination of drugs in 3 months but now your own party people are involved in this!

Drug… pic.twitter.com/QdIADuRsZS— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 24, 2024