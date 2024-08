🇮🇳🔥 𝗔 𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗖 𝗪𝗜𝗡! Vinesh Phogat defeated Yusneylis Lopez to become the first female Indian wrestler to reach the final at the Olympics.

⏰ She will take on either Otgonjargal Dolgorjav or Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the final on the 7th of August.