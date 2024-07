उपराष्ट्रपति जगदीप धनखड़ ने की चिदंबरम की 'पार्ट-टाइमर' वाले बयान की निंदा, कहा- मेरे पास उनकी टिप्पणी के जवाब में कोई शब्द नहीं

#WATCH | On Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks over new criminal laws, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar says, "...Are we part-timers in Parliament? Inexcusable insult to the wisdom of Parliament...I am shocked beyond words. Please beware of the minds who deliberately as a… pic.twitter.com/2EvtdHeDmf— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2024