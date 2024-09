10, 20 और 50 के नोट बाजार से हो रहे गायब, RBI ने बंद कर दी छपाई? कांग्रेस ने वित्त मंत्री को लिखी चिट्ठी

Wrote a letter to Hon’ble Finance Minister @nsitharaman regarding the severe shortage of Rs. 10, 20, and 50 denomination notes, which is causing hardship in rural and urban poor communities. Urging for immediate intervention to resume 1/2 pic.twitter.com/NEYXsIOZ9d— Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) September 21, 2024