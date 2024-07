PM Modi: आर बालासुब्रमण्यम ने पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात, प्रधानमंत्री ने उनकी किताब पर किए हस्ताक्षर

Today I had the privilege of meeting Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) and presenting him with my latest book, “Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi.”



This book captures the PM's leadership journey and interprets it through Western and… pic.twitter.com/OUmOZsxM8m— Dr R Balasubramaniam (@drrbalu) July 17, 2024