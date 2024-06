'विपक्ष की घटिया राजनीति का पर्दाफाश...', अन्नामलाई की तस्वीर लगे बकरे को काटने पर भाजपा ने जताई आपत्ति; कह दी ये बात

Killing a Goat in the middle of the Road and shouting against @annamalai_k and celebrating his defeat clearly shows that the political parties are afraid of the growth of @BJP4India in Tamil Nadu and exposes the lowest level of politics that the opposition political parties can… pic.twitter.com/McuRpsVMPA— Narayanan Thirupathy (மோடியின் குடும்பம்) (@narayanantbjp) June 6, 2024