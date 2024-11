एकनाथ शिंदे या देवेंद्र फडणवीस... महाराष्ट्र का मुख्यमंत्री कौन होगा? डिप्टी सीएम ने साफ कर दी पिक्चर

#WATCH | #MaharashtraElection2024 | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and leaders of Mahayuti show victory signs and exchange sweets as the Mahayuti is set to form the govt in the state. pic.twitter.com/wyJVEs45fh

#WATCH | Mumbai | When asked who will be the next CM of Maharashtra, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "There will be no dispute on the CM's face. It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide on… pic.twitter.com/wfI6nqhN8F