Paris Olympic की सुरक्षा में भारत के Trained Dogs निभाएंगे भूमिका, CRPF की दो K9 टीमों का हुआ चयन

Two K9 teams from Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) left for Paris on July 10, as part of the 10 K9 teams, selected to provide security to various venues of the upcoming Paris Olympics, 2024 scheduled from July 26 to August 11: CRPF

K9s Vast and Denby, both Belgian Shepherd… pic.twitter.com/wv9OG2a3c7— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2024