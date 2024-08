इंडियन कोस्ट गार्ड का अद्भुत कारनामा, आधी रात ऑपरेशन चलाकर सागर द्वीप पर फंसे 11 लोगों को बचाया

The Indian Coast Guard conducted an unprecedented swift night operation, rescuing 11 precious lives in a coordinated sea-air Search and Rescue (SAR) operation. MV ITT PUMA reportedly sank 90 nautical miles (nm) south of Sagar Island, while on passage from Kolkata to Port Blair.… pic.twitter.com/jD7KxetaNg— ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2024