रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कारगिल युद्ध में विजय सुनिश्चित करने वाले सैनिकों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, बोले- उनका बलिदान आने वाली पीढ़ियों को करेगा प्रेरित

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweets, "Today, on the 25th anniversary of #KargilVijayDiwas, we remember the indomitable spirit and courage of the brave soldiers who fought valiantly in 1999 war. Their unwavering commitment, valour and patriotism ensured that our country… pic.twitter.com/QyI6QuiDAP— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024