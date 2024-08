म्यांमार के स्कैम सेंटर से 21 भारतीय रिहा, अब तक 57 को सुरक्षित निकाला गया

21 Indian victims released today from Dongmei scam centre, Myawaddy. 6 others were released on 20 August and 1 on 12 August. Since 6 July, 57 Indians have left Myawaddy compounds safely. Support of Myanmar authorities and local assistance is critical, and we thank them.@MEAIndia pic.twitter.com/lguwZtT0TW— India in Myanmar (@IndiainMyanmar) August 27, 2024