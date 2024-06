JKBOSE 10th Result 2024: जम्मू-कश्मीर बोर्ड ने 10वीं रिजल्ट पर दी ये अपडेट, अफवाहों पर लगाया विराम

"It is for the information of all the students/stakeholders that the rumours regarding the declaration of results of Class 10th Ann. Reg. 2024 are not true.

As and when the results will be declared, the same will be updated on our official website

i.e. https://t.co/WxJUt1vCQh"— Office of J&K Board of School Education(JKBoSE) (@Office_JKBoSE) June 12, 2024