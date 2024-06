अफवाह हैं अग्निपथ योजना को सैनिक सम्मान योजना के तौर पर रिलॉन्च करने की खबरें, केंद्र सरकार ने जारी किया अपडेट

A #fake WhatsApp message claims that the Agnipath Scheme has been re-launched as 'Sainik Saman Scheme' after review with several changes including duty period being extended to 7 years, 60% permanent staff & increased income#PIBFactCheck

✔️GOI has taken no such decision pic.twitter.com/1a3zmuVjfk— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 16, 2024