Maharashtra News: ऑटो रिक्शा और बाइक में टक्कर की वजह से दो समुदाय भिड़े, वाहनों को फूंका; जमकर पथराव भी हुआ

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Bachan Singh, Akola SP, in a byte given earlier said, "An auto driver rammed into a bike driver in the Hariham Peth area of Akola. Both of them belongs to different communities...Both auto and bike were set on fire and stone pelting were done...Soon the… https://t.co/DZLDFq45aI pic.twitter.com/20ogM1nvSB— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024