'महाराष्ट्र बड़े परिवर्तन के लिए तैयार', विधानसभा चुनाव को लेकर शरद पवार ने शिंदे सरकार पर साधा निशाना

NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "Whatever Uddhav Thackeray said about CM's face was quite clear and that is it...Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme was cheating, there is no clarity of budgeting and financial provision for the scheme. If they can make clear and separate… pic.twitter.com/3L1zFWnGcA— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2024