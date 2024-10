Maharashtra Election 2024: उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार ने बारामती सीट से दाखिल किया नामांकन

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde to file his nomination today from Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency, for #MaharashtraElection2024 . Visuals from his residence in Thane as his family applies tilak on his forehead and performs aarti. (Source: CMO) pic.twitter.com/GW5WysnkJ9

Baramati | NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar says, "I am regularly taking review of all the district of Maharashtra. During the Lok Sabha election, the people of Maharashtra have given an immense response to us...They gave us 31 seats out of 48...I am very grateful to them...Now the… pic.twitter.com/8eNkcpZXjf