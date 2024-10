Maharashtra Election 2024: बाबा सिद्दीकी के बेटे जीशान अजीत पवार की पार्टी में शामिल, कांग्रेस ने किया था निष्कासित

#WATCH | Mumbai: After joining NCP, Zeeshan Siddiqui says, "This is an emotional day for me and my family. I am thankful to Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare for believing in me in these tough times. I have got the nomination from Bandra East, I am sure that with the love… https://t.co/F0TZJgwPhL pic.twitter.com/KG39RFsSQn