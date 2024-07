'कारगिल विजय किसी दल की नहीं पूरे देश की जीत', Kargil Vijay Diwas की 25वीं वर्षगांठ पर बोले PM मोदी

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं आतंकवाद के संरक्षकों को बता देना चाहता हूं कि उनके नापाक इरादे कभी सफल नहीं होंगे।

#WATCH | Ladakh: PM Narendra Modi says, "Pakistan has failed in all its nefarious attempts in the past. But Pakistan has not learned anything from its history. It is trying to keep itself relevant with the help of terrorism and proxy war. Today I am speaking from a place where… pic.twitter.com/HQbzjcVKVq— ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2024