Gujarat News: द्वारका में भारी बारिश से ढहा मकान, दो से तीन लोग फंसे; बचाव अभियान जारी

#WATCH | Gujarat: Bipin Kumar, NDRF Inspector Vadodara says, "NDRF team immediately reached the spot after receiving the info of three-storey building collapse...Two to three people are feared trapped under the rubble...Rescue operation is underway..." https://t.co/ySKWwbnDQ9 pic.twitter.com/3mwKLnMexw— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2024