Kangana Ranaut पर फूटा पंजाबी सिंगर का गुस्सा, बोले- मुंह बंद नहीं किया, तो खोल दूंगा सारे राज

Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi raised an objection to MP Kangana Ranaut’s latest comment. Jassi stated that if Kangana Ranaut doesn’t stop speaking negatively about Punjab, he will expose many things about her in the coming days. @JJassiOfficial @Vikram1331 pic.twitter.com/UTBg45zpCj— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 4, 2024