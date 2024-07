LG साब..., केजरीवाल के मंत्री का आया बयान, GTB अस्पताल में मरीज की दिनदहाड़े गोली मारकर हुई थी हत्या

#WATCH | Additional DCP Shahdara, Vishnu Sharma says "A PCR call was received from ward No 24 of GTB Hospital at around 4:20 pm, in which information was given that someone shot dead a patient and went away. On receiving the information, our team came here and found that the… pic.twitter.com/alQIVekYjf— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2024