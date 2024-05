दिल्ली-NCR में अगले तीन दिनों तक 'लू' का रेड अलर्ट; इस दिन बारिश होने के आसार

#WATCH | Delhi: Senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar says, "The maximum temperature was in West Rajasthan's Phalodi, 51 degrees. The next 3-4 days will be the same in Rajasthan and we have issued a Red Alert. After that, there will be a gradual decrease in temperature. In Haryana… pic.twitter.com/Tfqtjw4YTC— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2024