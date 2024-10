Delhi Water Supply: दिल्ली के कई इलाकों में 18 घंटे तक नहीं आएगा पानी, जल बोर्ड ने बताई वजह

!!WATER ALERT!!

Due to interconnection works in 1000 mm dia Bawana water main emanating from Bawana WTP, the water supply in the following areas shall remain affected from the morning of 16.10.2024 (10:00 AM) to morning of 17.10.2024 (04:00 AM) i.e.18 hours.#DJB #ALERT #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/Flhhx1v8OQ