इंडिगो फ्लाइट में आई तकनीकी खराबी, 10 घंटे तक फंसे रहे बच्चे-बुजुर्ग समेत 200 यात्री

इंडिगो की ओर से बताया गया कि जरूरी जांच के बाद उसी विमान को गंतव्य के लिए रवाना किया गया।

IndiGo flight 6E 12 operating from Istanbul to Delhi was delayed due to a technical issue with the aircraft. The passengers were kept informed of the delay, refreshments were served and necessary arrangements were promptly made to ease the wait time at airport. The same aircraft…