'मुझे दुष्कर्म और जान से मारने तक की मिल रही धमकी', स्वाति मालीवाल का AAP पर संगीन आरोप

After the leaders and volunteers of my party i.e. AAP orchestrated a campaign of charachter assassination, victim shaming and fanning of emotions against me, I have been getting Assault and death threats.

This got further exacerbated when YouTuber @Dhruv_Rathee posted a one-sided… pic.twitter.com/EfCHHWW0xu— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 26, 2024