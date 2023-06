दिल्ली से फरीदाबाद जाने वालों को होगी परेशानी, सरिता विहार फ्लाईओवर आज से 50 दिनों तक रहेगा बंद

Traffic Advisory

Due to repair work by PWD on Sarita Vihar Flyover on Mathura Road starting on 07.06.2023, there will be a closure of carriageways for a period of 50 days. Kindly follow the advisory to avoid any inconvenience. #DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/45erR4DYPK — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) June 6, 2023