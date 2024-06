दिल्ली में कन्हैया कुमार सहित कांग्रेस के तीनों नेताओं को क्यों मिली हार? पार्टी के इस नेता ने बताई बड़ी वजह

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Abhishek Dutt says, "When we exposed excise scam, we demanded the then government to conduct a proper investigation. ED and CBI didn't take any action, even after 18 months of filing the case. But, just 1 month before the Lok Sabha polls, they… pic.twitter.com/9TYjbifIce— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024