CM केजरीवाल से मिलकर लौटे विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राम निवास गोयल, बताया किन मुद्दों पर हुई चर्चा

#WATCH | Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel says, "I met Arvind Kejriwal and we had a discussion on his proposal to resign as Delhi CM...Arvind Kejriwal is not greedy for the Chief Minister's chair...If the public trusts and believes that he(Arvind Kejriwal) is not dishonest,… pic.twitter.com/QRPhCmHoXV— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2024