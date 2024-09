22 किमी की दूरी सिर्फ 19 मिनट में पूरी! 70 रुपये में सफर कर केंद्रीय मंत्री ने की Delhi Metro की तारीफ

19 minutes & ₹70 is all it took to cover 22 kms by Delhi’s world class metro network to reach Yashobhoomi, India’s world class Convention & Expo Centre in Dwarka Sector 25 from Shivaji Stadium for a discussion on the clean & green fuel of the future at India Bioenergy & Tech… pic.twitter.com/nVdvllWIeD— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) September 2, 2024