WPL Retention 2025: मुंबई ने इतिहास रचने वाली खिलाड़ी को किया रिलीज, दिल्ली और गुजरात ने भी लिए कड़े फैसले, देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

🗣 𝑶𝑭𝑭𝑰𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑬𝑵𝑻: 𝑹𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑬𝑵𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 𝑳𝑰𝑺𝑻



Presenting to you the early bird entries to our Class of 2025! ❤



With a dynamic mix of youth, experience, talent, and flair, these Retained Champions are primed to defend our #WPL silverware! 🏆… pic.twitter.com/RkFWWIy1in