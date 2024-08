Maharaja Trophy 2024: इतना रोमांचक टी20 मुकाबला नहीं देखा होगा, मैच के बाद 2 सुपर ओवर हुए टाई; तीसरे में निकला नतीजा

Friday night frenzy at the @maharaja_t20: Not one, not two, but THREE Super Overs were needed for Hubli Tigers to finally win against Bengaluru Blasters 🤯🤯🤯#MaharajaT20onFanCode #MaharajaTrophy #MaharajaT20 pic.twitter.com/ffcNYov1Qf— FanCode (@FanCode) August 23, 2024