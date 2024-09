कौन हैं Team India का सबसे फिट खिलाड़ी? Jasprit Bumrah ने दिया ऐसा जवाब, फैंस के बीच शुरू हो गई जंग

"I know the answer you're searching for" ????

This much arrogance after 1st good performance in ICC Knockouts?? This choker choked in every tournament till 2023

Chumrah since debut, has missed more than 50 matches due to injury but i'M FiTtEstpic.twitter.com/miKKoeiWwH— Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) September 13, 2024