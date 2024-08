Kolkata Rape Case पर हरभजन सिंह को आया गुस्सा, ममता बनर्जी को लिख डाला ओपन लेटर, न्याय में हो रही देरी पर निकाली भड़ास

With deep anguish over delay in justice to the Kolkata rape and murder victim, the incident which had shaken the conscience of all of us, I have penned a heartfelt plea to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of West Bengal , Ms. @MamataOfficial Ji and Hon'ble @BengalGovernor urging them… pic.twitter.com/XU9SuYFhbY— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 18, 2024