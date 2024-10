नदी-नाले और पहाड़-जंगल... 1500 जवानों ने पैदल तय किया 25 किमी का रास्ता, पढ़ें दंतेवाड़ा मुठभेड़ की इनसाइड स्टोरी

#WATCH | Chhattisgarh: Police recovered LMG ​​Rifle, AK 47 Rifle, SLR Rifle, INSAS Rifle, Calibre.303 Rifle and other weapons in the Dhantewada encounter pic.twitter.com/NTdej02CVr— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 5, 2024