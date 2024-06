Nitish Kumar: 'नीतीश कुमार को PM बनना चाहिए...', प्रधानमंत्री पद के लिए राजनीति शुरू; NDA नेता ने कर दी मांग

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: JDU MLC Dr Khalid Anwar says, "Who can be a better PM than Nitish Kumar?... Nitish Kumar is a seasoned politician who understands the society and the country. And he respects all the democratic institutions... We are a part of the NDA Alliance as of now,… pic.twitter.com/ejPrzkVjRk— ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024