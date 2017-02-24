राजस्‍थान के करीब धौलपुर में शुक्रवार को निर्माणाधीन रेलवे ट्रैक क्षतिग्रस्‍त हो गया।

धौलपुर (एएनआई)। राजस्‍थान के करीब धौलपुर में शुक्रवार को निर्माणाधीन रेलवे ट्रैक क्षतिग्रस्‍त हो गया। ध्‍वस्‍त हुए रेलवे ट्रैक के मलबे में कई मजदूर फंस गए हैं।

Under construction railway track collapses near Rajasthan's Dholpur, three workers trapped under the debris. Rescue operation underway.

मौके पर राहत कार्य जारी है। रेल मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मदद के लिए राहत कार्य भेज दिया गया है।

धौलपुर राजस्‍थान के पूर्व में स्‍थित है।

Immediate relief operations ordered , all men and material needed for rescue are on way. Enquiry to fix responsibility of contractor https://t.co/rdnrU4PmEH