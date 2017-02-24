  • Subscribe
राजस्‍थान: धौलपुर में निर्माणाधीन रेल ट्रैक क्षतिग्रस्‍त, राहत कार्य जारी

Publish Date:Fri, 24 Feb 2017 02:02 PM (IST) | Updated Date:Fri, 24 Feb 2017 02:11 PM (IST)
राजस्‍थान के करीब धौलपुर में शुक्रवार को निर्माणाधीन रेलवे ट्रैक क्षतिग्रस्‍त हो गया।

धौलपुर (एएनआई)। राजस्‍थान के करीब धौलपुर में शुक्रवार को निर्माणाधीन रेलवे ट्रैक क्षतिग्रस्‍त हो गया। ध्‍वस्‍त हुए रेलवे ट्रैक के मलबे में कई मजदूर फंस गए हैं।

मौके पर राहत कार्य जारी है। रेल मंत्री सुरेश प्रभु ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि मदद के लिए राहत कार्य भेज दिया गया है।

धौलपुर राजस्‍थान के पूर्व में स्‍थित है।

Web Title:Under construction railway track collapses near Rajasthan Dholpur web(Hindi news from Dainik Jagran, newsnational Desk)

