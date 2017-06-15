  • Subscribe
टीडीपी सांसद ने विशाखापत्तनम हवाई अड्डे पर जमकर किया हंगामा

Publish Date:Thu, 15 Jun 2017 08:15 PM (IST) | Updated Date:Thu, 15 Jun 2017 08:26 PM (IST)
टीडीपी सांसद ने विशाखापत्तनम हवाई अड्डे पर जमकर किया हंगामाटीडीपी सांसद ने विशाखापत्तनम हवाई अड्डे पर जमकर किया हंगामा
रेड्डी इससे पहले विजयवाड़ा में भी कर चुके हैं अभद्र व्यवहार..

विशाखापत्तनम, एजेंसी। टीडीपी (तेलगु देशम पार्टी) सांसद जेसी दिवाकर रेड्डी व उनके समर्थकों ने विशाखापत्तनम हवाई अड्डे पर जमकर हंगामा किया। वह विशाखापट्टनम से हैदराबाद जा रहे थे। बोर्डिग पास न मिलने पर यह सारा विवाद खड़ा हुआ।

जानकारी के अनुसार सांसद समय सीमा खत्म होने के बाद हवाई अड्डे में दाखिल हुए। प्रबंधन फ्लाइट के रवाना होने से 45 मिनट पहले काउंटर बंद कर देता है। उन्हें फ्लाइट नंबर 6 ई 608 से नई दिल्ली रवाना होना था। सूत्रों का कहना है कि रेड्डी ने पास मांगा तो कर्मियों ने उन्हें समय सीमा समाप्त होने का हवाला दिया। सांसद इसके बाद इंडिगो के आफिस में पहुंच गए। इस दौरान स्टाफ के साथ मारपीट की गई व आफिस के सामान को तोड़ा गया। हालांकि बाद में रेड्डी को बोर्डिग पास दे दिया गया। इंडिगो हवाई अड्डे के निदेशक का कहना है कि मामले की जांच की जा रही है। अभी कुछ भी कहना मुश्किल है। रेड्डी आंध्र प्रदेश के अनंतपुर क्षेत्र से सांसद हैं। इस मामले में खास बात है कि केंद्रीय उड्डयन मंत्री अशोक गजापति राजू भी टीडीपी से ही हैं।

गौरतलब है कि रेड्डी इससे पहले विजयवाड़ा हवाई अड्डे पर इसी तरह का हुड़दंग मचा चुके हैं। इससे पहले शिवसेना के सांसद रविंद्र गायकवाड़ ने भी एयर इंडिया के एक अधिकारी के साथ मारपीट की थी। उन्हें इस हरकत के लिए प्रतिबंधित भी किया गया था। केंद्र सरकार ने मई में एक ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया था, जिसके अनुसार हवाई अड्डे या फिर विमान में अभद्र व्यवहार करने वाले नागरिक पर कार्रवाई का प्रावधान किया गया था। सरकार 20 जून तक इस मामले में कड़े प्रावधान जारी कर सकती है।

Web Title:tdp mp jc diwakar reddy creates ruckus at visakhapatnam airport(Hindi news from Dainik Jagran, newsnational Desk)

